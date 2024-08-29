Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38. 24,983 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 190,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNTH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $844.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.89.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,990,000. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 757,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,615,000 after buying an additional 132,929 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

