dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 29th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $3,609.80 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00105611 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99896437 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $4,559.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

