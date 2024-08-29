Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.35

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 40920 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXT. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$400 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.69.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.5897921 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

In other Dexterra Group news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. In related news, Director Simon Landy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.51 per share, with a total value of C$55,095.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

