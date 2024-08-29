Detalus Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.0% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in Chevron by 41.8% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 3,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CVX traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. 5,612,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,772,609. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

