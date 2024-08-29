Dearborn Partners LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.49. The company had a trading volume of 626,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,485. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

