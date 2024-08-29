Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 89 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,556,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,292,000 after acquiring an additional 481,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 111,247,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,992 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,217,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,085,000 after buying an additional 1,800,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,396,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,746,000 after buying an additional 125,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,234,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,050,000 after buying an additional 1,856,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PM traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $121.79. 748,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $122.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

