Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Up 4.4%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $509.97 and last traded at $509.97. Approximately 21,796 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 10,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.55.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $670.36 million, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $429.37 and a 200 day moving average of $385.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 18.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

