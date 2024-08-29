Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in August

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the July 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 32,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,876. Daiichi Sankyo has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

Get Daiichi Sankyo alerts:

About Daiichi Sankyo

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiichi Sankyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiichi Sankyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.