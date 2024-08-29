CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $979.2 million-$984.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.610-3.650 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,959,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,479. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 498.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.66 and its 200 day moving average is $319.21. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $141.97 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $335.46.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

