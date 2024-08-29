Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.23

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.23 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 392592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CR

Crew Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

About Crew Energy

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.