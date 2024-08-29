Cormark Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$128.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$122.00 to C$128.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$119.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$121.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$121.33.

TSE NA traded down C$2.19 on Thursday, hitting C$124.72. 966,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,911. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$127.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.13.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.5085049 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$117.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,103.00. In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Lucie Blanchet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.59, for a total transaction of C$946,792.00. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 325 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$117.24 per share, with a total value of C$38,103.00. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

