Conning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,589,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,808,902. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.