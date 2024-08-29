Conflux Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $592.96 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $592.96 million and $31.14 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,177.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.30 or 0.00542945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00105611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.00277052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031186 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00071779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,037,214,675 coins and its circulating supply is 4,337,204,236 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,037,018,495.59 with 4,337,018,479.76 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13305147 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 176 active market(s) with $32,041,048.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.