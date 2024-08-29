Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE WFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. 9,477,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,957,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a market cap of $197.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.