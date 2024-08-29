Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.4 %

CHD traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $101.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,080. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

