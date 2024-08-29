Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,937.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,942,665,000 after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,610,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,058,113. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

