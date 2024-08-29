Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 10,053 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 28.8% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,271,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.18. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

