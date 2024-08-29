Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Update

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Shares of CPCAY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Cathay Pacific Airways Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers international passenger and air cargo transportation services. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also engages in the property investment and travel reward program; operates as a travel tour operator; and provision of financial, aircraft acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and cargo terminal services.

