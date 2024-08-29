CashBackPro (CBP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,934.55

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $9.05 million and $24,934.55 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009039 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,552.41 or 0.99889003 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007876 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.10417503 USD and is down -4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $23,920.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.