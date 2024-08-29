CardioComm Solutions (CVE:EKG) Trading 100% Higher

Shares of CardioComm Solutions, Inc. (CVE:EKG – Get Free Report) traded up 100% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01. 539,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 676% from the average session volume of 69,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

CardioComm Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.22.

About CardioComm Solutions

CardioComm Solutions, Inc engages in the development of advanced software and hardware products, and core laboratory reading services related to electrocardiogram (ECG) and ambulatory arrhythmia monitoring systems for medical and consumer markets worldwide. The company is also involved in the sale of ECG recording equipment.

