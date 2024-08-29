Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

AEP traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,481. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.