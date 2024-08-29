Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,399 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Target Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.68. 2,976,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.77. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

