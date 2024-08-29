Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 10,818 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 312,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $80,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,566,055,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.13. The company has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.32, for a total transaction of $4,039,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,437,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,620,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,964 shares of company stock valued at $35,273,059. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

