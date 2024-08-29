Burney Co. Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $49.72. 5,065,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,461,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

