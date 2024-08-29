Burney Co. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. now owns 56,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.06. The stock had a trading volume of 256,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,846. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $201.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

