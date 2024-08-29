Burney Co. Sells 83 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,690 shares of company stock worth $14,833,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $172.59. The stock had a trading volume of 951,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,673. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $173.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.60.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

