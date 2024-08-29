Burney Co. Sells 70,099 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,099 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,955. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.12. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.43 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

