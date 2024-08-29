Burney Co. Sells 670 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Simmons First National worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simmons First National news, CAO David W. Garner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $76,356.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,700 shares of company stock valued at $728,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 118,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

