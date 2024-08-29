Burney Co. Sells 6,462 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.5 %

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.49. 1,951,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $201.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

