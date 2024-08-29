Burney Co. Sells 325,434 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325,434 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,681 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 852,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,032,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 293,337 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $3,550,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 540,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 63,685 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,276.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.43. 595,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.50 and a beta of 1.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

