Burney Co. Sells 316 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.78. 596,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,604. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STLD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

