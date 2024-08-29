Burney Co. Sells 2,299 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Burney Co. reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,318,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,141.69. The company had a trading volume of 156,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,534. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,081.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,063.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total transaction of $15,410,192.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,511,717.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,854 shares of company stock valued at $55,094,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

