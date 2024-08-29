Burney Co. Sells 1,484 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Burney Co. reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after acquiring an additional 297,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $13,840,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $519,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,693 shares of company stock worth $11,127,100. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.70. 594,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on SFM

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.