Burney Co. Purchases 2,520 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,929,000 after buying an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,895,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,568,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,028. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.34.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.