Burney Co. Purchases 203 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after acquiring an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $171.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,820. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $171.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

