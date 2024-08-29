Burney Co. Increases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Burney Co. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,019,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,309,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,043 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.96. 773,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.40. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

