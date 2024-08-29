Burney Co. Has $759,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 1,252.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Donaldson by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 279,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,428. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 29.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

