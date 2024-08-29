Burney Co. Has $622,000 Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Burney Co. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,070,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,783,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $46,432,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:DGX traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.23. The stock had a trading volume of 698,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,101. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $156.72.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.
Quest Diagnostics Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Diagnostics
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.