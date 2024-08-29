Burney Co. Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Burney Co. lessened its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE ATMU traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,495. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 314.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Insider Activity at Atmus Filtration Technologies

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty acquired 5,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $260,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty purchased 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,964.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

