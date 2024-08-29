Burney Co. Has $4.81 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,865 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.12% of Western Union worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724,584 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Western Union by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,274,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $115,672,000 after acquiring an additional 186,922 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Western Union by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 6,682,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $93,417,000 after acquiring an additional 710,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,543,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after purchasing an additional 721,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,675. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

