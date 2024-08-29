Burney Co. Has $3.91 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.85. 9,814,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,993,838. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $71.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

