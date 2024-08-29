Burney Co. Grows Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 420.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,568 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,577,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,287,000 after purchasing an additional 221,650 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,473,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,113,000 after buying an additional 255,653 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,399,000 after acquiring an additional 144,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,059,000 after acquiring an additional 130,253 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,127,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $1,309,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,127,927.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,400 shares of company stock valued at $41,407,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

TEAM traded up $6.26 on Thursday, reaching $168.20. 721,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -257.05 and a beta of 0.74. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

