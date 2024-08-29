Burney Co. Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 0.8 %

IP traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.96 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $49.24.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 377.55%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

