Burney Co. Acquires 13,628 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Ford Motor by 1,930.4% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,174,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,226 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 42,253,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,411,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

