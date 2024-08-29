Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.01. 919,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.04 and its 200-day moving average is $221.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after buying an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $77,735,000.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.