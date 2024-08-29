Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.65

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $42.58, with a volume of 15015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.46.

Bunzl Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.41.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

