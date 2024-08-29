Breakwater Capital Group Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 35.9% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 121.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

TSLA stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.75. 63,861,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,951,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $656.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its 200 day moving average is $192.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

