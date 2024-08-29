Breakwater Capital Group Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,505,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,050. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.