BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BOX Stock Performance
Shares of BOX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,436. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
