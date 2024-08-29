BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $270.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,326,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,436. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $63,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $342,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,552,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,965,818.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

About BOX

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.