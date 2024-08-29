BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 4th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Price Performance

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF stock remained flat at C$23.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.24. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of C$20.51 and a 1-year high of C$24.28.

